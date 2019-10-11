Image Credit: Screengrab

UAE's weather bureau issued a red alert urging motorists to exercise extreme caution as severe sandstorm curbed visibility in Al Ain early evening on Friday.

A yellow alert was also issued for neighbouring areas for residents planning outdoor activities.

Heavy to moderate rainfall was also reported in some parts of the country.

Misty weather conditions are reported in areas in and around Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Dubai and easter parts of Abu Dhabi.

Rainfall expected in the coming days

The National Center of Meteorology told Gulf News that weather over the coming days is expected to be similar. It will be partly cloudy associated with rainfall.