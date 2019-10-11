The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36°C and 40°C

It rained on Friday night over parts of the Sharjah, Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for residents for convective cloud formation, which may bring rain in parts of the country. Image Credit: Twitter

UAE residents can expect some rainfall today so carry an umbrella. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly as the roads might be slippery during wet weather.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas with some convective clouds formation, associated with rainfall over northward, eastward and southward areas.

NCM reported that residents in Al Dhafra area have experienced moderate rainfall early morning.

It will be humid by morning over internal area especially westward. We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 20 - 35 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 38 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36 and 40 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 28 °C.

Rainfall expected for next five days

The National Center of Meteorology forecasts weather over the coming days to be cloudy associated with rainfall. Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM for the coming five days:

Friday:

Partly cloudy to cloudy over some area with some convective clouds formation that may be associated with rainfall northward, eastward, southward, and humid by morning over internal area especially westward.

Wind: moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with convective clouds, speed of 20  35, reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate and May rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Saturday:

Partly cloudy with chance of some convective clouds formation associated with rainfall over eastward, southward areas.

Wind: moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with convective clouds, speed of 20  35, reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday:

Fair to Partly cloudy with chance of some convective clouds formation and May associated with rainfall over southward areas.

Wind: Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with convective clouds, speed of 18  30, reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday:

Fair to partly cloudy with chance of some convective clouds formation over southward areas.

Wind: moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with convective clouds, speed of 18  30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday:

Fair to partly cloudy with chance of some convective clouds formation over Eastward areas may become convective.

Wind: moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, slight to moderate, freshening at times with speed of 18  28, reaching 38 km/hr.