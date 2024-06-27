Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a new advisory advising Emirati travelers to exercise increased caution due to high incidence of theft affecting citizens in various countries.
Travelers are urged not to display valuable or rare items, to securely store official documents at their accommodations, and to only use international companies when booking vehicles and hotels to avoid scams.
The Ministry also advised UAE nationals to comply with travel guidelines specific to each destination, which are regularly updated on the Emirati traveler page of its website and mobile app.
Travelers should register with the Tawajedi service and memorize the emergency contact number for UAE citizens: 0097180024.