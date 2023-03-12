The proactive service was developed in cooperation with the UAE’s unconventional ministry known as the Ministry of Possibilities - to provide integrated, reliable and speedy data and documentation between government bodies to Emiratis. Due to being linked with other authorities, the GPSSA is continuously notified of any update or modification in the data of pensioners or beneficiaries, such as joining a job, marriage (for women), death, exceeding the legal age for entitlement to a retirement pension or reaching the legal age for entitlement to a retirement pension (for those who retired early), as well as other changes such as amending the bank account number to which the pension is being transferred, whether it is in the same bank or from one bank to another. The Authority does not request an update on the rest of the cases, as they are completed without the need to visit any of the customer happiness centres.