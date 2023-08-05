The UAE Digital Government, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, has announced a new unified fee structure for overstaying on expired residence or visit visas in the country.
According to the new regulations, a fine of Dh50 will be imposed for each day after the visa and any grace period granted for its renewal has expired.
To assist foreigners residing in the country and tourists, the Digital Government advises individuals to refer to the Authority's website and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai's website. These platforms provide comprehensive information regarding visa service fees, including the costs associated with issuing, extending, or cancelling visas.
Applications for entry and visa permits can be submitted through the Authority's website, its smart application, the Dubai Now application, and authorized typing centres.
In an effort to streamline the visa application process, the UAE Digital Government has dedicated electronic channels for visa applications. These channels, available on both Google and Apple stores, allow for submission of entry permit or residence permit applications.
For individuals preferring direct submission of their applications, the Digital Government has ensured provisions through registered typing centres with the Authority, or typing centres approved by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. Upon submission and approval of the application at these centres, the applicant receives a letter of approval along with the original entry permit.