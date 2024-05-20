The first order of MAESTRAL, which will prioritise non-NATO orders and strategic contracts from selected NATO member countries, includes P51MR Class OPVs, derived from the mission-proven Saettia Class, feature high modularity, stability in rough seas, low radar signature, and high operational flexibility.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri Group CEO and Managing Director, said: “We are proud to announce the creation of MAESTRAL and a first major order since the start of our collaboration with EDGE Group.

"Today's signing represents concrete evidence of how this Joint Venture is an industrial platform of great value, which will allow us not only to seize the opportunities arising in a strategic market such as the UAE, but also to further develop our commercial capabilities, thus creating new and important opportunities for growth and expansion in the international defence sector in connection with Abu Dhabi export platform."