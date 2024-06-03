Abu Dhabi: The Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and the Egypt on Monday held a virtual meeting to discuss developments in the mediation endeavours undertaken by Egypt, Qatar, and the US to reach a deal for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, and the sufficient entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

The foreign ministers of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan affirmed their support for these endeavours. The ministers discussed the proposal presented by US President Joe Biden on June 2 to achieve these goals.

The Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt emphasised the importance of engaging seriously and positively with the US President’s proposal to agree on a deal that secures a permanent ceasefire and the adequate delivery of aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip, to alleviate the suffering of its people.

The ministers stressed the need to halt the aggression against Gaza, end the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, facilitate the return of displaced people to their areas, ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, and initiate a reconstruction process within the framework of a comprehensive plan to implement the two-state solution in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions, with specific timings and binding guarantees.