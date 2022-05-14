Dubai/Sharjah/Ajman/Fujairah/Umm Al Quwain/Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan carries the legacy of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that the election of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as the UAE’s President represents a new historic era of accelerating development aimed at consolidating the global sovereignty and pioneering of the Emirates.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s statement on the unanimous election by the Federal Supreme Council today of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as UAE’s President is as follows:

“On this remarkable day in the history of our country, and after the UAE bid farewell to the father and second leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Federal Supreme Council in Abu Dhabi has elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE begins a new stage in its history today with this leader whom his people have known for many years and recognised him as a global leader who established firm strategic relations for his country with the whole world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan carries the legacy of Sheikh Zayed. He is the guardian of values, principles and focus that Sheikh Zayed instilled when he established this country with his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates. Today, his assumption of the responsibility of the presidency represents a new historical era and a new birth. We look forward to the acceleration of development aimed at consolidating the global sovereignty and pioneering of the Emirates.

For many years, the people of the Emirates have loved His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generosity and kindness. They saw him visit them in their homes, motivate them in their fields of work, and they witnessed the launching of development projects, new industries, and the construction of national economic sectors through many years of service to his country and people.

Today, the people pledge allegiance to him and follow his guidance to lead them into a new historical path in the UAE, in which future generations will rejoice their third president, and the world will also jubilate in a country that represents a future global model that carries kindness and brotherhood for all humanity.

We pledge our allegiance to His Highness, and renew people’s faith on him. We ask Allah Almighty to protect him and grant him success to lead the country to a bright future.”

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Image Credit: WAM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has affirmed that the election of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan represents an extension of the rapidly developing advancement of the UAE.

“As he has witnessed the UAE’s renaissance from a young age, accompanied by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Founding Leaders, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has significantly contributed to UAE’s development and achievements due to his wise vision, constant support and direct guidance,” Dr Sheikh Sultan said.

“We congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and ask Allah Almighty to grant him success and prosperity. We affirm our permanent solidarity in serving the nation and preserving its union under his wise leadership,” he added.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman. Image Credit: WAM

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as UAE President affirms the absolute confidence and deep appreciation for his wise leadership.

“The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assures the continuation of the country’s path as it advances politically, economically, socially and culturally,” the Ruler of Ajman said. “I congratulate His Highness and wish him continued success and the people of the UAE progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah. Image Credit: WAM

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has affirmed that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the UAE President marks a new historical era for the country.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is a generous and loving leader. He is the protector of our country, a partner and a brother to all the people of the Emirates,” Sheikh Hamad said.

“Today, his election comes as a continuation of the country’s development path and the consolidation of prestige that the UAE assumed during the era of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, and the rule of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I congratulate His Highness and wish him great success and reaffirm the absolute trust of the UAE’s people in his leadership,” he added.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain. Image Credit: WAM

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, said that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE represents a continuation of the legacy started by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and the Founding Leaders.

Sheikh Saud praised the wise vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his tremendous efforts and unlimited support in what the UAE has achieved at the local, regional and global levels, and wished him great success in leading the country and serving its people.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Image Credit: WAM

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has said that the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan by a unanimous decision of the Federal Supreme Council as UAE’s President, affirms the trust of the Council and that of the UAE people in his wise vision.

“We trust in the vision and leadership of my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in whom we see the wisdom of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the determination of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” Sheikh Saud said.