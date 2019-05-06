Also in this package Qatar withdraws measures established against UAE

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has released a Qatari naval vessel and the four military personnel who were on board when it was detained last week.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, the four were First Lieutenant Mohammad Hassem Al Heil and Lance Corporal Saeed Nasser Al Marri, both Qatari nationals, Lance Corporal Mohammad Riyad Al Beltaji, a Palestinian national, and Private Fayez Talkoum, an Indian national.