Abu Dhabi: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology has emphasised that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan outlined the future path of the UAE in his speech.

Sheikh Mohamed described a vision for the sustainable development model that the UAE presents to the world, positioning it as a pioneering nation of the future, Dr Al Jaber said.

“The speech laid out a clear roadmap and framework for the future. It was optimistic about the UAE’s future and our nation’s ability to place humanity at the centre of sustainable economic development,” Dr Al Jaber said.

“His Highness’ speech conveyed the aspirations of the UAE for the coming decades, foremost of which is the consolidation of security, safety, peace and stability.

“The UAE’s leadership is also committed to creating an environment that supports economic diversification, boosts growth, and preserves national gains. We are collectively working to consolidate our nation’s position as a reliable energy provider and key contributor to global energy security.

“This ongoing work is supported by advanced technology and by building bridges with the international community, as well as through mutual respect and sharing common interests. In this way, we aim to strengthen international partnerships based on trust and the UAE’s elevated global position.

“The vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan represent an incentive to accelerate progress towards achieving national objectives, including those of the national industrial strategy.”This strategy is designed to contribute to sustainable economic diversification. It leverages the UAE’s unique competitive advantages to build a strong industrial sector that focuses on local products and supply chains.

“It positions the UAE as a global industrial hub and seeks to empower young Emiratis to implement the leadership’s directives while enhancing the country’s global competitiveness. The national industrial strategy represents a pioneering model for public-private partnerships and increases the UAE’s attractiveness to global talents.

“His Highness’ landmark speech was of great national importance. It underlined the UAE’s significant achievements and highlighted our bold aspirations for the future.

“Since its establishment, the UAE has developed into a unique and globally competitive nations and has achieved success in various fields thanks to the efforts of our founding fathers, their inspiration, and the values they instilled within all Emiratis.