His Highness the President and His Excellency the Secretary-General of the United Nations reviewed the situation in the Gaza Strip and the importance of working to establish an immediate ceasefire to prevent further humanitarian tragedies among civilians, ensure the flow of adequate and unimpeded aid, and enable international organisations to carry out their humanitarian role. They also underscored the importance of advancing towards a comprehensive and just peace based on the two-state solution, as it is the only viable path towards achieving lasting security and stability in the region.