At the directives of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the UAE will observe an official mourning period of three days with the flag flown at half-mast.

“My deepest condolences to Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE on the death of Shaikh Sultan Bin Zayed. Zayed's sons have an immortal imprint in the UAE, and hence their love is in the hearts of all Emiratis. Zayed's sons are founding partners who will never be forgotten. May Allah rest the soul of Shaikh Sultan in peace and grant us and UAE people patience and solace,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted.