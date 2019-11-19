Riyadh: Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent cables of condolence to President Hi Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister o the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.