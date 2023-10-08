Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged in a series of telephone conversations with world leaders, including King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, President Bashar Al Assad of Syria, President Isaac Herzog of Israel, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
During these phone discussions concerning the current regional situation, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the necessity of stopping any escalation and urged the utmost restraint to safeguard the well-being of all civilians.
The President emphasized the international community's responsibility to take immediate action to contain the tension and steer efforts towards achieving a comprehensive and just peace. Such a peace would protect the region from plunging into a new wave of crises that pose a threat to its security and stability.