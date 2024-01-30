Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, in the presence of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council.
During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Kurtulmus, who conveyed the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey, and his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. In turn, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his best regards to the Turkish President and his wishes for further development and prosperity for his country and its people.
Sheikh Mohamed and Kurtulmuş discussed relations between the UAE and Turkey and ways to enhance ties at all levels, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.
The meeting also emphasised the importance of parliamentary relations in achieving the aims of their developmental partnership, building bridges of cooperation and convergence between their peoples, supporting common causes regionally and globally, and the role of parliaments in promoting peace, dialogue, and shared humanitarian values worldwide.