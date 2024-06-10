Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call on Monday from Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The discussion focused on the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and the Netherlands, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to enhancing cooperation in a manner that benefits both nations and aligns with their shared vision for sustainable development and prosperity.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and Mark Rutte reviewed several regional and international developments of mutual concern, particularly the situation in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The two sides discussed urgent efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the need to increase the flow of humanitarian aid, and the importance of protecting civilians. Additionally, they addressed the broader implications of the crisis on stability and security in the Middle East and globally.