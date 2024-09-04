Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday welcomed Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Fahad conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, along with his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

In return, Sheikh Mohamed extended his greetings and best wishes to the Emir of Kuwait, wishing further growth and prosperity for the Kuwaiti people under his leadership.

The two sides discussed the long-standing fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait and the progress in bilateral cooperation across various fields that serve the interests of both countries and support their shared aspirations for development and prosperity.

The meeting also addressed the importance of supporting Gulf Cooperation Council efforts to serve the common interests of GCC countries and their peoples, contributing to enhancing regional security, stability, and prosperity.