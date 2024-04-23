During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and the Australian Minister for Defence discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to develop ties, especially in defence and military affairs.

The meeting touched upon a number of issues of common interest, most notably developments in the Middle East and efforts to enhance security and stability there.

The President also received Taulant Bala, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Albania, who conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, and his wishes for continued prosperity for the UAE and its people. In turn, the President conveyed his best greetings to the Albanian Prime Minister and his wishes for his country and its people to experience further development and progress.