Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday offered his condolences on the passing of Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi, during his visit to the condolence majlis in Al Ain.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.
They expressed their sincere sympathies to the family of the deceased, praying to God to bestow upon him mercy and forgiveness, and to grant strength and solace to his family and loved ones.
Sheikh Mohamed praised the deceased and his career of giving, during which he served his country and society with the utmost dedication and sincerity over decades.
Also extending their condolences alongside them were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.