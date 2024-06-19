The UAE Council for Fatwa serves as the official authority for issuing fatwas in the UAE.

It aims to unify efforts, visions and objectives to develop approaches, policies and legislation related to fatwas in the UAE.

The council is responsible for issuing general, urgent, and new fatwas on various matters, conducting studies and research in various fields of fatwas, providing legal opinions on relevant legislation, licensing the practice of issuing fatwas, and training and developing the skills of muftis.