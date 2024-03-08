Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a series of federal decrees, marking significant appointments and organisational changes within the UAE's governmental structure.
Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed as the Vice Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects Affairs, with the rank of 'Minister'.
In another key appointment, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been named the Deputy Chief of the Presidential Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs, also with the rank of 'Minister'. Additionally, the Office of the President of the UAE for Strategic Affairs has been established within the Presidential Court.
Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading this strategic office as its head, alongside his current duties. Moreover, Humaid Saeed Amer Hamad Al Neyadi has been appointed as the Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Presidential Office, with the rank of Minister.
Furthermore, two advisors have been appointed to the Office of the President for Strategic Affairs. Sultan Dhahi Sultan Al Hemeiri and Rashid Saeed Salem Al Ameri will serve as advisors with the rank of minister.