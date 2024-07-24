Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured a number of individual and corporate contributors for their support of programmes and initiatives managed by the Authority of Social Contribution — Ma’an in 2023.

President honoured them recognising their efforts in promoting the values of giving, humanitarianism and volunteerism, as well as fostering a culture of community cohesion and solidarity, which is deeply ingrained in Emirati society.

During a ceremony held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed appreciation for the efforts of all recognised individuals and institutions, highlighting how these contributions exemplify the spirit of generosity inherent in UAE society and support the national vision of strengthening and sustaining community solidarity for both current and future generations.

The Authority of Social Contribution — Ma’an collaborates with public and private sector partners, as well as third-sector entities, to direct and channel community contributions — whether financial, in-kind, or through volunteer efforts — towards initiatives and programmes that address the social priorities set by the Department of Community Development.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (8th L), Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan (9th L) and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (10th L), stand for a photograph with Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an staff members during an honouring reception, at the Sea Palace. Image Credit: Omar Al Askar / UAE Presidential Court

This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive solutions that improve the quality of life across the Abu Dhabi community. Since its inception in 2019, the Authority of Social Contribution — Ma’an has channelled Dh370.4 million into socially prioritised projects across key sectors such as health care, education, environment, infrastructure and community services.

These initiatives have positively impacted more than 800,000 individuals through 153 community projects.

Social sector support

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, highlighted that the leadership continues to support the social sector to advance the sustainable social development journey, and to continue strengthening the role of all stakeholders to contribute to enhancing the quality of life and consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination to live and work.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution — Ma’an, commended the exceptional support provided by the leadership to Ma’an’s initiatives and programmes, aimed at enhancing community unity within Abu Dhabi society.

Key social priorities

She said: “We remain committed to collaborating with partners across the public, private and civil society sectors to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to key social priorities. Our efforts will continue to reflect Abu Dhabi Government’s dedication to fostering innovation in various aspects of governance.