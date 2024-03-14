UAE President holds telephone call with Indonesian President

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, spoke by telephone on Thrusday to exchange Ramadan greetings, praying to God to make the holy month a time of goodness, mercy, and blessings for both countries and their peoples.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wishes for Indonesia's safety following the recent floods in Sumatra, praying to God to protect the country and its people from harm.
The Indonesian President thanked Sheikh Mohamed, expressing his appreciation for his sincere sentiments towards Indonesia and its people, and affirming the depth of the relationship between the two countries.