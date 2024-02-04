Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the significance of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and mutual understanding among diverse faiths and cultures as essential elements for achieving enduring global peace and stability.
Sheikh Mohamed extended a heartfelt message of well-wishes to all on the International Day of Human Fraternity, celebrated annually on February 4.
“Solidarity and understanding are essential for achieving peaceful coexistence throughout the world. On this International Day of Human Fraternity, we pray that our shared human values will guide us towards lasting peace and stability for all,” the President said on a post on his official X account.
The International Day of Human Fraternity was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2020 to celebrate the values of tolerance and coexistence between all communities worldwide. The UAE played a pivotal role in initiating this global initiative.