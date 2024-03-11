Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Ramadan greetings during phone calls on Monday with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain; His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey; and His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Sheikh Mohamed and the other heads of state extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone on the advent of Ramadan, offering prayers to God for it to be a time of mercy and blessings. They expressed their hopes for continued prosperity and wellbeing for their citizens and called for peace and stability to prevail among the communities of the Arab nations and throughout the world.