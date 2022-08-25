Athens: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday arrived in Athens on an official visit to Greece.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was received by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace where he was accorded an official reception and the national anthems of the UAE and Greece were played.
The President is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and other senior officials.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed will hold talks with the Greek President and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over bilateral relations and ways to reinforce their ties of friendship, cooperation and joint action as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries.