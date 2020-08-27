Dubai: Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) issued a circular on Thursday to all ministries and federal entities, to grant their employees who have children in the school flexibility in attendance on the first day of school.
Parents of kindergarteners or nurseries are to be be granted flexible attendance in the first week of opening, it added.
In addition to this, parents may work flexible hours on other occasions related to the school, provided that the flexibility period should not exceed three working hours.