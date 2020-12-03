The 'Seeds of the Union' show paid tribute to COVID-19 heroes. Image Credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: Established under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Frontline Heroes Office recognises and supports the UAE’s frontline workers in the long term.

On this occasion, the organising committee of the Official 49th UAE National Day Celebration expressed its sincere thanks to The Frontline Heroes Office for the invaluable support provided to highlight the pivotal work of frontline professionals from across the UAE during the “Seeds of the Union” show.

The show sought to pay special tribute to the thousands of people at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, including health care workers, emergency staff and other essential service providers.

‘’In this year that we shall never forget, we have been in awe of our frontline heroes, whose courage and embodiment of our national values has inspired us and kept us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ the committee said.

The seven people whose stories were told in ‘Seeds of the Union’ represent countless examples of bravery, selflessness, sacrifice and heroism that we have witnessed across the UAE this year.

Amal Badr Al Bussaidi, who lives in Abu Dhabi, is the Head of the Technical Support Unit at the UAE Red Crescent. She has worked tirelessly for more than six months at the Ghantout COVID-19 quarantine facility.

Iris Ena Diel, from the Philippines, provided essential care and support to countless COVID-19 patients as a nurse at the Sharjah Expo Field Hospital. She says the one thing that got her and her colleagues through the long and stressful days in the field hospital was the strong sense of camaraderie that they had built up between them.

Esraa Al Agha, a medical student who lives in Ajman, volunteered at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, in quarantine hotels, and in various other capacities, including as a trusted liaison to patients’ families and performing COVID-19 tests in challenging settings.

Habib Saifulmalook, from Pakistan, showed remarkable work ethic as an ambulance driver in Sharjah throughout the pandemic, reliably transporting patients, medical staff and essential supplies around the emirate.

Captain Mayed Ali Alameiry is the Deputy Harbour Master at the Port of Fujairah and a member of the Executive Committee of the Local Crisis and Emergency Management Team. These roles put him at the centre of the planning and execution of the port’s responses to COVID-19.

Dr. Sawsan Salih, from Sudan, has provided essential medical care throughout the pandemic as a doctor in Ras Al Khaimah, despite experiencing great personal loss within her own family.

First Sergeant Mohammed Al Salloom leads the medical services section of the Support Services Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police. Throughout the pandemic, he has worked with skill and care to protect police officers and members of the public from the dangers of COVID-19.

Touching tribute

The touching tribute also showcased imagery of several other frontline heroes from across the UAE, including:

Ahmed Salah Meligy, a volunteer at a quarantine hotel in Sharjah, who is proud to have done his part in combating the pandemic. He has worked tirelessly to support those who have contracted the virus.

Bruno Mulindwa is a security guard at Al Nahwa Health Centre in Sharjah. Originally from Uganda, he moved to the UAE to help create a better life for himself and his family. When COVID-19 hit, he knew that if he took a risk and got infected, he would likely expose everyone else in the clinic.

Dr. David Simon, from Hungary, a Critical Care Consultant and Head of ICU at Mediclinic Al Ain Hospital, demonstrated empathy in the midst of the pandemic after contracting the virus himself.

Dr. Reem Mohammed Fakhri, a dentist from Syria, calls the UAE her second homeland. When she saw the health care sector washed over by the tidal wave of the pandemic, she felt it was her duty to do more and quickly stepped up to join the nasal swab team.

Engineer Mohammed Rashid Al Dhanhani, was at the beginning of his career when COVID-19 catapulted him into the centre of the crisis. He went from a relatively simple life, to working around the clock. As an Emirati, witnessing the UAE transforming the crisis into a point of pride has given him great fulfilment.

Mosharraf Hussain Shaid from Bangladesh was a part of the team that disinfected all of Dubai. Despite missing the birth of his second daughter, he was honoured to be in the UAE fighting the pandemic and building a future for his family.

Yasser Hussain Al Ramadan, a 54-year-old paramedic from Syria, was the first in the line of defence. Despite being close to retirement age, the thought of quitting never crossed his mind.

Matar Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center and Director of the Emergency and Disaster Management Division, mobilised a huge part of the UAE’s response to the pandemic. After being struck down with COVID-19 himself, he continued performing his job from a hospital bed in medical isolation for 20 days.

Colonel / Clinical Scientist Thuraya Ali Al Hashemi, and Director of the Medical Services Department at Abu Dhabi Police, helped lead the fight against COVID-19 across all Abu Dhabi Police’s facilities. Despite contracting the virus herself in the line of duty, she was not deterred.