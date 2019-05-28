The Ministry of Foreign Affairs cautioned Emiratis to postpone Eid holiday to Sri Lanka

Dubai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has cautioned travellers to Sri Lanka to postpone their holiday plans.

On Monday night, the ministry took to Twitter to post a series of travel alerts to Emirati holiday goers who may be eyeing Sri Lanka as a holiday destination in the coming days.

“"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation urges Emiratis to postpone their current travel plans to Sri Lanka due to the security situation."

"In the event of an emergency, citizens can contact the UAE Embassy in Colombo on +94 112-301-601 or contact the ministry’s toll free number on 800-444-44. Passengers are advised to register with the Twajudi service before travelling,” said MoFAIC.

Rashid Ali Al Dhaheri, Director of the Nationals Administration at the MoFAIC, said that Emiratis can register with the Twajudi service through the ministry’s website, in addition to the emergency health insurance policy Mussafer.

The Mussafer insurance plan covers treatment for emergency medical concerns abroad, and operates in collaboration with the national health insurance company Daman.