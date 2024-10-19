Abu Dhabi: The UAE has successfully mediated the release and exchange of 190 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

This marks the ninth successful exchange brokered by the UAE this year, bringing the total number of prisoners exchanged under its mediation to 2,184.

The Ministry expressed gratitude to Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation throughout the negotiations despite the challenging circumstances of the ongoing conflict.

"This successful mediation reflects the trust the UAE enjoys with both nations and underscores its valued role in supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis," the Ministry said in a statement.

The exchange, part of the UAE's commitment to peace, demonstrates the strengthening cooperation and deepening friendship between the UAE and the warring nations.

Since the beginning of 2024, the UAE has facilitated several prisoner exchanges, positioning itself as a key player in humanitarian diplomacy amid the conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to promoting dialogue and de-escalation in Ukraine while continuing to support initiatives aimed at alleviating the war's humanitarian toll, including efforts to assist refugees and prisoners.