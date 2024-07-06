Abu Dhabi: As the new Hijri year begins, UAE leaders have extended heartfelt messages of hope, unity, and peace to the UAE people, the Arab world, and Muslims across the globe.
On his official X account, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: "On the occasion of the Hijri New Year, I congratulate the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world. May God bless us this year as we pray for peace, harmony, and prosperity for all."
Similarly, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his hopes for a year of goodness, peace, and stability.
In his message, he reflected on the profound significance of the Prophet's Hijrah, viewing it as a symbol of new beginnings, ongoing progress, and resilience.
"Happy New Hijri Year... We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the people of the UAE and the entire Arab and Islamic world on this new Hijri year. May God bless it with goodness, peace, and stability. The Prophet's Hijrah represents a new beginning for Muslims, a symbol of continuous progress and perseverance. It embodies sacrifice and hope. May God guide us in this new Hijri year to work diligently for the prosperity of our nation and the well-being of our people," tweeted Sheikh Mohammed.