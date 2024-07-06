In his message, he reflected on the profound significance of the Prophet's Hijrah, viewing it as a symbol of new beginnings, ongoing progress, and resilience.

"Happy New Hijri Year... We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the people of the UAE and the entire Arab and Islamic world on this new Hijri year. May God bless it with goodness, peace, and stability. The Prophet's Hijrah represents a new beginning for Muslims, a symbol of continuous progress and perseverance. It embodies sacrifice and hope. May God guide us in this new Hijri year to work diligently for the prosperity of our nation and the well-being of our people," tweeted Sheikh Mohammed.