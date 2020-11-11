Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to the Twitter to condole the death of Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Prime Minister, who died on Wednesday in a hospital in the US.
“My sincere condolences to my brother, the King and people of Bahrain on the death of Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa who had a long journey in serving his country and contributed to its development and shaping the modern history of Bahrain. We ask Allah to bestow his mercy and forgiveness and grant our people in Bahrain patience and solace,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.