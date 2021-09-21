Dubai: UAE leaders congratulated the Saudi leadership and people on the Kingdom’s 91st National Day, which is celebrated annually on September 23, in an expression of the strong fraternal bonds and historical ties binding the two nations.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his Twitter account to congratulate the Kingdom and its leadership on the cherished occasion.
“We congratulate the Kingdom and its leadership, wishing them goodness, prosperity and glory. Saudi Arabia’s National Day is an annual occasion on which we renew the bonds of fraternity and consolidate affection, heading towards a better and more beautiful future for the two peoples who share ambitions that have no limits,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took to his Twitter account to greet the Saudi leaders on the glorious occasion and send a note of love, affection and well wishes.
“Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, my brother the Crown Prince, and the Saudi people on their 91st National Day. Our two nations stand as one and we celebrate all your achievements. We look forward to a bright future together,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted.
Meanwhile, Burj Khalifa, the most famous landmark in Dubai, on Tuesday lit up with the colours of the Saudi flag - white and green - as an expression of the bonds of friendship between the two sisterly countries.