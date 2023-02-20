ABU DHABI: The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the completion of its search and rescue missions as part of the “Gallant Knight / 2” operation in Turkey.

The announcement follows the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announcing the completion of its search and rescue operations.

The Emirati search and rescue team will start returning to the homeland after working 14 consecutive days in Turkey.

The “Gallant Knight / 2” operation was undertaken upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Director-General of Disaster Response, on behalf of the Turkish government, extended his gratitude to the Emirati team for the speedy response and remarkable assistance at a very critical time.

The Emirati search and rescue team is the last internationally classified team to leave Turkey after the Turkish government announced the end of search and rescue operations.

The team succeeded in rescuing 10 people and recovering 26 bodies during the operations, keeping the highest standards of safety and security.

Aid continues

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is continuing its distribution of humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria.

The Emirati philanthropic organisation has intensified its relief efforts to reduce the humanitarian impact of the disaster on the lives of the local population and to alleviate their suffering under extremely difficult conditions, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight / 2.

An ERC delegation, led by Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Chairman of Catastrophes Response, is supervising urgent relief operations by distributing humanitarian aid including food, shelter materials, and food parcels to hundreds of families in Latakia Governorate.

This is being done in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), as the ERC coordinates its field operations with its Syrian counterpart to reach the areas most affected by the disaster and the groups most affected by its repercussions.

Al Kaabi stated that the ERC’s efforts are ongoing to meet the needs of the Syrian people in terms of necessary supplies, and a plan has been developed to expand the aid beneficiaries’ umbrella in coordination with SARC. Field teams are assessing the needs of the families affected by the earthquake, and the “Bridges of Goodness’ campaign has provided many of those needs and strengthened the ERC’s efforts.

He added that the aid is in line with the UAE’s keenness, represented by the ERC, to support the fraternal people of Syria in their current ordeal and to help them overcome their dire conditions.