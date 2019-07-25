The UAE Embassy cautioned passengers who are planning to fly out to Nepal

A member of Nepalese army carrying a child walks along the flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The UAE Embassy has issued a travel warning to Emiratis planning to visit Nepal.

The embassy cautioned travellers about torrential rains and mudslides that are currently affecting the South Asian country, which is located in the Himalayas.

At least four people were killed, and seven others went missing in flash floods in western Nepal's Lamjung district on Wednesday. In the last two weeks, Nepal’s death toll rose to 108, with 33 others still missing, according to the country's Home Ministry.

The recent flash floods also resulted in the injuries of nine other people, Chief District Officer Dijan Bhattarai told the Indian news agency ANI.

On its official Twitter account, the UAE mission said: “The embassy advises UAE nationals to take precautions and follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities. In the event of an emergency, please contact the embassy on +977-1-4217776.”