A Nepalese pulls his motorbike and wades past a flooded street in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, July 12, 2019. Heavy rainfall since Thursday night has caused havoc throughout the country. According to the meteorological department, rainfall across the country will likely to continue till Sunday. Image Credit: AFP

Kathmandu - Police in Nepal say flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have killed at least 43 people in the past few days, with more deaths reported across the Himalayan border in India.

At least 24 others are missing in Nepal, either swept by swollen rivers or buried by mudslides since rains began pounding the region Friday. Roads and highways have been blocked in parts of Nepal while communication towers are knocked down.

Rain-triggered floods and mudslides have left a trail of destruction in other parts of South Asia. Officials in northeastern India have reported at least a dozen people dead and over a million affected.