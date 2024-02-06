Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Chile over victims of wildfires that took place in Valparaiso region, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as numerous missing people, and causing severe damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Chile, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Death toll hits 122
Devastating wildfires in Chile's Valparaiso region have killed at least 122 people, authorities confirmed Monday.
According to the South American country's forensics agency, the Legal Medical Service, only 32 of the fatal victims have been identified, while teams of experts have performed 40 autopsies.
Fires sparked on Friday in different locations have burned more than 11,000 hectares in Valparaiso, and between 3,000 and 6,000 homes have suffered some degree of damage, Xinhua news agency reported.
