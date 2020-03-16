Citizens were instructed to leave these countries over coronavirus fears

Participants wearing protective masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020. The placard reads "No to capitulation". Image Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Dubai: The UAE Embassies in Eastern Europe has called on citizens to return to the Emirates following the recent surge of infected cases who have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

On Sunday night, the UAE Embassy in Kiev requested citizens to evacuate Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova before March 17, 2020 due to the suspension of flights and the closure of all border checkpoints, which have been implemented by local authorities until further notice.

The UAE Embassy also encouraged citizens to register via the Twajudi service offered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and to contact the mission immediately on +380-442 774 444.

Ukraine reported its first death from the new coronavirus on March 13.

Ukraine has confirmed two cases so far, with both patients are being treated in a special center.

In Baku, the UAE Embassy also issued a warning to citizens on its official Twitter account, calling on Emiratis to fly back as soon as possible.

“The embassy in Baku urges citizens who are in Azerbaijan to leave the country before 17 March 2020 due to the suspension of flights, which will be implemented until further notice.”

UAE nationals were also requested to register with the Twajudi service and to contact the mission on the following numbers: +994-125 947 031 and +994-516 60 6555.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first death from the coronavirus on March 12.

The country’s operational headquarters on coronavirus said the victim was a 51-year-old woman who had recently returned from Iran.