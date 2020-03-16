Coronavirus,COVID-19 Image Credit: AFP/US Food and Drug Administration

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has issued specific instructions about when to seek medical help and opt for an appointment at any of the public hospitals and Primary Health Centres. A indidivual can now book a Covid-19 test at designated centres provided he or she meets certain basic criteria for the test.

Who should go?

If and individual suffers from symptoms like fever, cough, cold, shortness of breath or experience difficulty in breathing, have a travel history to any of the countries of concern, listed by the Word Health Organisation (WHO) or have been in contact with a suspected Covid 19 patient, he or she can first practise isolation at home and schedule an apppointment by calling the DHA helpline 800342.

Coronavirus guidelines from Dubai Health Authority Image Credit: DHA

What are documents you require?

Bring all the important identity documents with you such as:

Passport copy

UAE visa copy

Original Emirates ID

Tenancy contract with latest DEWA bill

Recent Passport photograph

Medical Insurance or family book ( for nationals)

Coronavirus guidelines from Dubai Health Authority Image Credit: DHA

The Test

This procedure has several steps and some nominal payments are required.