Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has issued specific instructions about when to seek medical help and opt for an appointment at any of the public hospitals and Primary Health Centres. A indidivual can now book a Covid-19 test at designated centres provided he or she meets certain basic criteria for the test.
Who should go?
If and individual suffers from symptoms like fever, cough, cold, shortness of breath or experience difficulty in breathing, have a travel history to any of the countries of concern, listed by the Word Health Organisation (WHO) or have been in contact with a suspected Covid 19 patient, he or she can first practise isolation at home and schedule an apppointment by calling the DHA helpline 800342.
What are documents you require?
Bring all the important identity documents with you such as:
- Passport copy
- UAE visa copy
- Original Emirates ID
- Tenancy contract with latest DEWA bill
- Recent Passport photograph
- Medical Insurance or family book ( for nationals)
The Test
This procedure has several steps and some nominal payments are required.
- Member registration with payment of Dh112
- Initial assessment for vital parameters such as blood pressure, temperature and so on will be carried out
- Self declaration form with travel history and mention of places you have visited in the last 14 days has to be mentioned
- Swab Test of the throat will be taken
- The results will be revealed within 24 hours and until then the patient will be in isolation