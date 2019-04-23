UAE mission in Philippines issued a travel advisory following second earthquake in 2 days

Rescue workers carry a woman to an ambulance after she became dizzy following an earthquake hit Manila, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Manila has warned travellers to sign up with the ‘Twajudi’ service and to take precautions when visiting the Philippines.

On Tuesday morning, officials also warned Emiratis on the island of Samar, after a second devastating earthquake rocked central Philippines.

Samar is adjacent to Leyte island, whose capital Tacloban was decimated by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

According to the US Geological Survey, a strong earthquake hit central Philippines a day after a 6.1 quake hit the country's north and killed at least 11 people.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake hit near Tutubigan, 68km from Tacloban, and hundreds of kilometres south of the quake that hit near Manila. Image Credit: USGS

The new quake hit Tuesday afternoon (local time) and was centred 13 kilometres east of Tutubigan in the country's central region. The quake was relatively deep at 70.2 kilometres.

Cracks appear on a bridge in the Visayas following a strong quake struck off San Julian town in Eastern Samar province at 1:37 pm on Ttuesday. Image Credit: Twitter

The embassy stressed that in the event of an emergency, citizens should contact the UAE mission on +63 282-22777 or call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s call centre on 800 44444.

The travel advisory was issued after a deadly earthquake struck northern Philippines on Monday – killing at least 11 people.

Cracks seen on the walls of a city hospital in Leyte, Philippines, following a strong quake on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter

The 6.3 Magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines' main island of Luzon at 5.11pm on Monday, following by hundreds of aftershocks recorded in the area Zambales and the rest of Central Luzon.

The power quake, with reported epicentre in Pampanga, jolted Manila. Image Credit: Google Maps

Officials reported extensive damage with collapsed buildings, an airport shut down, and vehicles crushed by debris.