Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Manila has warned travellers to sign up with the ‘Twajudi’ service and to take precautions when visiting the Philippines.
On Tuesday morning, officials also warned Emiratis on the island of Samar, after a second devastating earthquake rocked central Philippines.
Samar is adjacent to Leyte island, whose capital Tacloban was decimated by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
According to the US Geological Survey, a strong earthquake hit central Philippines a day after a 6.1 quake hit the country's north and killed at least 11 people.
The new quake hit Tuesday afternoon (local time) and was centred 13 kilometres east of Tutubigan in the country's central region. The quake was relatively deep at 70.2 kilometres.
The embassy stressed that in the event of an emergency, citizens should contact the UAE mission on +63 282-22777 or call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s call centre on 800 44444.
The travel advisory was issued after a deadly earthquake struck northern Philippines on Monday – killing at least 11 people.
The 6.3 Magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines' main island of Luzon at 5.11pm on Monday, following by hundreds of aftershocks recorded in the area Zambales and the rest of Central Luzon.
Officials reported extensive damage with collapsed buildings, an airport shut down, and vehicles crushed by debris.
Further reports by Reuters and AP said that at least 23 schools and universities in Manila and surrounding provinces affected by the temblor suspended classes on Tuesday.