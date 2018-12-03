Mouza Awad, a 50-year-old Emirati woman from Al Ain of Abu Dhabi emirate, said, “First and most important benefit of the UAE passport being number one is that it will allow us visa-free travel around the world but it would also bring many other benefits as well. Suppose, if a person wants to travel for treatment he has to shuttle between embassies and offices to obtain a visa and it takes sometimes couple of weeks. But now we only need to get the ticket and travel. For example, if my mother is sick and I have to take her outside the country for emergency treatment — earlier due to visa issues it would take time but now it will be easy.” Education, healthcare and trade, in every sphere of life it would open up opportunities and facilitate travel visa-free. I would like to thank the wise leadership of the country for this achievement,” Awad said.