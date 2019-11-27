Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is on a state visit to the UAE; this is second trip this year

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman after the meeting. Image Credit: Twitter

The UAE and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during the second meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also reviewed seven strategic initiatives.

The meeting comes as part of efforts by the two countries to activate all aspects of cooperation that leads to full integration in economy, knowledge and human development, and military.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Image Credit: WAM

Earlier, Shaikh Mohammad welcomed Prince Mohammed Bin Salman upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal in Abu Dhabi.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is on a state visit to the UAE. Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, was present.

Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, paid rich tributes to Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.