Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, met on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to review strategic relations within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Widodo — who is on a two-day state visit to the UAE — reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing these relations to help achieve their sustainable development ambitions.

The meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi began with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcoming President Widodo.

The two leaders reviewed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia, especially in the fields of the economy, investment, renewable energy, food security, infrastructure, education, health, climate action, and the environment, which are considered priorities for sustainable development in both countries.

Significant role

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the significant role President Widodo has played in developing bilateral relations and fostering cooperation, and acknowledged his own personal commitment to further advancing these relations.

His Highness noted that the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2022 marked a major milestone, contributing to the burgeoning economic cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia and fostering mutual development. He highlighted that when President Widodo took office in 2014, the volume of non-oil trade between the two countries stood at USD 2.7 billion; in 2023 this trade volume reached USD 4.4 billion. Additionally, agreements related to projects worth over USD 21 billion were concluded in Indonesia in 2023, and both countries are looking forward to further strategic investments.

Landmarks

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the many landmarks and initiatives in both countries that symbolise the deep friendship between the two leaders and nations. These include the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo City, Mohamed bin Zayed Street, the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Centre, and the Mohamed bin Zayed College of Future Studies in Indonesia; in addition to Joko Widodo Street and Joko Widodo Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Model of development

His Highness affirmed that UAE-Indonesia relations will continue to serve as a model of development and growth in the future.

The President of Indonesia expressed his pride in the constructive cooperation between himself and the UAE President over the past decade. He added that he looked forward to continuing to strengthen ties between the UAE and Indonesia in the coming years, and welcomed the agreements announced today by both nations in various vital sectors, emphasising their role in reinforcing the relationship between the two countries.

President Widodo also underscored the importance of enhancing collaboration, particularly in renewable energy, environmental protection, and climate action, as well as in trade and investment within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two nations. He highlighted that the UAE is the first country in the Middle East to establish such a partnership with Indonesia.

MoUs signed

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Joko Widodo witnessed the announcement of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at further developing cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia. These included:

An agreement to install solar energy systems on industrial and commercial rooftops in Indonesia.

An MoU on public budget management.

An MoU between the Central Bank of the UAE and the Central Bank of Indonesia regarding smart systems.

An MoU on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

An MoU between the UAE Presidential Court and the Indonesian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment on the establishment of the Mohamed bin Zayed — Joko Widodo Mangrove Research Centre in Bali, Indonesia.

An MoU between Dubai International Financial Centre and the Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN).

An MoU between Indonesia’s Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises and Eagle Hills Properties on cooperation in real estate development, tourism investment, and the management of airports and hotels.

A framework agreement on maritime patrol aircraft.