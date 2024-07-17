Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, who is on a state visit to the UAE.
An official reception ceremony was held for President Widodo upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied the Indonesian President to inspect the guard of honour and witness performances of the Indonesian and UAE national anthems.
The ceremony also featured performances by Emirati folk groups, a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of the visit, and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan trailing smoke in the colours of the Indonesian flag.
Among those present to welcome President Widodo were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Abdulla AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and a number of senior officials.
Accompanying the Indonesian President are Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments; Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mochamad Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing; Erick Thohir, Minister of State-Owned Enterprise; Hussein Bajis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE; along with several Indonesian officials.