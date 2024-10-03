Cairo: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi today attended a ceremony for graduates of Egypt’s military academy and colleges, as part of Sheikh Mohamed's working visit to Egypt.

UAE President and President Al Sisi were greeted upon their arrival at the Egyptian Military Academy by Lieutenant General Abdel Majeed Saqr, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defence and Military Production; Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces; and several commanders of the Egyptian military branches, alongside Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem, Director of the Egyptian Military Academy.

UAE President and President Al Sisi were welcomed with a guard of honour and performances of the national anthems of both countries. The two leaders participated in a flag-raising ceremony, and helicopters flew overhead carrying the UAE and Egypt flags, as well as the flags of the different branches of the Egyptian armed forces.

Sheikh Mohamed signed the VIP guestbook, noting his pleasure to be joining President Al Sisi at the ceremony and wishing Egypt and its people ongoing progress.