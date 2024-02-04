Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone on Sunday to His Excellency Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and explored new opportunities for collaboration, especially in the economic and investment fields, to further the sustainable development ambitions of both countries and their people.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed extended his congratulations to President Assoumani on his recent re-election and conveyed his best wishes for the Comorian president's continued success in guiding his nation towards development and progress. His Highness expressed a keen interest in further strengthening ties between the UAE and the Comoros to support ongoing cooperation.
President Assoumani expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for the congratulations and the heartfelt sentiments shared towards his country and its people. He reiterated a mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding the scope of cooperation across various sectors to further their shared interests.