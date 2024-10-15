Abu Dhabi: Ahmed Ibrahim Saeed Mohammed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea, and Dr Al Saghira Wabran Hamad Mubarak Al Ahbabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Paraguay, took the oath of office before President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

Also in attendance was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The President wished the new ambassadors success in their missions, encouraging them to work diligently to strengthen ties between the UAE and the countries to which they are assigned across all levels.

He also emphasised the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its international partnerships and mutual interests with other nations, placing significant responsibility on its diplomatic missions abroad.

For their part, the two ambassadors expressed their pride in the trust bestowed upon them by the leadership of the UAE, affirming their dedication to serving the country with integrity and loyalty.