Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, on Monday met with Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, and her accompanying delegation at the Government of Dubai Media Office.

The Serbian Prime Minister is currently on a visit to the UAE aimed at exploring new opportunities for bilateral cooperation and exchange of expertise and best practices in government excellence, with a focus on future-oriented sectors including media and strategic communications.

Welcoming the Serbian Prime Minister and her accompanying delegation, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said the visit will serve to boost collaboration in diverse sectors and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the UAE and Serbia.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “The UAE and Serbia have a robust relationship rooted in common interests and shared values, which has steadily grown in strength under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia. The cooperation between the two countries has led to fruitful outcomes that serve the development goals and interests of the people of both nations. We look forward to further expanding collaboration and learning from each other to enhance various aspects of government excellence.”

Sharing expertise

He added: “Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are working to exchange knowledge and create new strategic partnerships that will advance our mutual goals. We are particularly keen to share our expertise and experiences in media and strategic government communications with our Serbian counterparts, as part of a broader programme of knowledge sharing and collaboration between the governments of both countries.

The Serbian Prime Minister expressed her appreciation for Dubai’s remarkable global successes in various sectors. She also praised Dubai’s recent accomplishments including the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, which provided over 190 participating nations, including Serbia, a platform for showcasing the best of their creativity, innovation and culture.