Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his Iraqi counterpart Dr. Fuad Hussein discussed fraternal ties and developments in Iraq.
During a telephone conversation, Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s solidarity with Iraq in view of the challenges it faces. He also reaffirmed the UAE’s support for Iraq’s security, stability, territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Sheikh Abdullah underlined the deeply-rooted and fraternal relations between the UAE and Iraq, as well as the keenness of both countries to strengthen their ties and develop avenues of cooperation.