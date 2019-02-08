Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi have launched Ma’an, an authority for social contribution and participation, it was announced on Friday. Ma’an is a comprehensive social platform that aims to activate the social development agenda for individuals and institutions, promoting partnership between the government, private sector and a third sector of social businesses, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community foundations. The objective is to deliver innovative solutions for social challenges. Ma’an will activate and encourage community engagement with a focus on four themes: Social Investment Fund, Incubation and Scaling-up, Focus on Outcome, and Social Volunteering Programmes. This scheme is part of the Abu Dhabi Government’s Accelerators Programme ‘Ghadan 21’ and was first announced last June.